NASCAR race moved to Charlotte Motor Speedway

CONCORD, NORTH CAROLINA – MAY 28: A general view during the NASCAR Cup Series Alsco Uniforms 500 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 28, 2020 in Concord, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

The Northeast Grand Prix auto race at Lime Rock Park in the Lakeville section of Salisbury, Connecticut has been moved to Charlotte Motor Speedway in North Carolina because of the coronavirus.

The race was originally scheduled for its traditional July date, but was postponed to September and recently moved to Charlotte on Oct. 9 and 10 as part of a NASCAR event weekend, the International Motor Sport Association announced Friday.

The association said it has had to revise its schedule because of state and local coronavirus guidelines. Fans who bought tickets to the Lime Rock Park event will be notified of their options in the coming days, the association said.

Lime Rock Park President Skip Barber said Saturday that the track still plans to hold its annual Historic Festival from Sept. 3 to 7 and the season-ending Trans Am SpeedTour on Oct. 16 to 18.