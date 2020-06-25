NASCAR officials release photo of noose found in Bubba Wallace’s garage stall at Talladega

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – NASCAR has released a photo of the noose found in Bubba Wallace’s (No. 43) garage stall at Talladega Superspeedway Sunday afternoon.

A Richard Petty Motorsports crewman found the noose and notified Wallace crew chief Jerry Baxter, who took a photo of the noose before it was cut down.

NASCAR has released the photo of the noose found in the No. 43 garage stall at Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday afternoon. (Photo Credit: NASCAR)

NASCAR called the Federal Bureau of Investigation on Monday, and 15 agents went to the track to talk to crew members prior to the race, which had been postponed from Sunday because of rain.

After an investigation, U.S. Attorney Jay Town and the FBI report the noose found in Wallace’s garage had been there since October 2019.

Wallace is the only Black driver in the NASCAR Cup Series, and concerns over his safety increased in the last three weeks as he advocated for NASCAR to ban the Conference flag.

NASCAR announced the ban on Wednesday, June 10, 2020.

Wallace posted the following statement on his Twitter page after the FBI revealed their findings from the investigation.

NASCAR announced the FBI findings earlier this week.

NASCAR opened the Talladega gates to 5,000 fans, its highest number so far during the coronavirus pandemic.