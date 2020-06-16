NASCAR launches Diversity and Inclusion program

(L-R) Mike Helton, NASCAR vice chairman, Ron Drager, ARCA President, Jim France, NASCAR vice chairman, Brandon Thompson, Senior Director of the NASCAR Touring Series and Steve O’Donnell, NASCAR executive vice president and chief racing development officer, pose for a photo during a press conference announcing NASCAR’s acquision of ARCA prior to practice for the NASCAR Xfinity Sparks Energy 300 at Talladega Superspeedway on April 27, 2018 in Talladega, Alabama. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

NASCAR announced Tuesday the creation of a diversity and inclusion program designed to champion and enhance diversity across the NASCAR industry.

The newly developed program will be headed up by Vice President Brandon Thompson. Thompson as well as the program will be based here in Charlotte.

“Brandon is an established and well-respected leader in our sport who will help NASCAR realize its vision in creating a more diverse industry,” said Chief Marketing Officer Jill Gregory. “This new position and Brandon’s appointment reinforces our steadfast commitment to providing a welcoming and inclusive environment for our fans, industry and employees.”

Thompson began his career in the motorsports world in 2003 as an intern at Nashville Superspeedway. Thompson is a native of Nashville.

“NASCAR has made significant progress in the areas of diversity and inclusion and we now have an opportunity to build on our momentum – both as a company and industry,” said Thompson. “It is with great passion and energy that we will champion our sport as accepting and welcoming of all individuals interested in being part of the NASCAR family.”

NASCAR announced this weekend that Confederate flags at races would be banned moving forward. NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace had called for the organization to do so in response to the death of George Floyd, police brutality, and a growing concern nationally over statues and monuments that recognize the Confederacy.