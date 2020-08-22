ALM spray-painted on NASCAR Hall of Fame ahead of RNC

On the eve of the Republican National Convention portion that is to be held in Charlotte, the NASCAR Hall of Fame fell victim to vandalism amid protests.

Both the Hall of Fame and the Buffalo Wild Wings next door had ‘ALM’ spray-painted across its windows. CMPD says they arrested Demarkis Dunlap, 19, on the scene when an officer spotted him defacing the property around 7 a.m. Saturday morning.

RELATED: Protests in uptown ahead of RNC

Police say Dunlap acted alone and that his actions were not directly related to the RNC.

The ‘All Lives Matter’ acronym has been used mostly in opposition to ‘Black Lives Matter.’

NASCAR strongly supported driver Bubba Wallace, who became the center of attention when a noose was found inside his garage stall at a June race in Talladega. Wallace called on NASCAR to ban the Confederate flag at races and NASCAR did just that.

More than 300 delegates for the Republican party are expected to attend the portion of the Republican National Convention that will be held here in Charlotte. Road closures are expected and security is expected to be tight.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android