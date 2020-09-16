NASCAR Hall of Fame reopens to public

The doors to the NASCAR Hall of Fame in Uptown open to the public Wednesday for the first time since shutting down because of the coronavirus pandemic.

North Carolina’s recent advancement to “Phase 2.5,” allows museums to open at 50% capacity.

Winston Kelley, Executive Director of the NASCAR Hall of Fame, said that while the sports museum has seen financial losses during their months-long closure financially, it is not suffering, due to the museum being ahead of budget prior to the pandemic.

“We made the decision March 13th that out of an abundance of caution that we would go ahead and close down, even before we were required to,” Kelly said. “And then we spent the next several months, as we learned more about the COVID-19 pandemic– what are the things we need to do to make sure our customers and employees are safe and in a healthy environment?”

Kelley said his museum staff is enforcing a, “We Clean With Care,” safety program—which consists of a rigorous cleaning regiment, and, promotes best safety practices during the pandemic. Visitors will notice the following when visiting the site:

Guests and employees are required to wear face masks/coverings

Cleaning crews have increased cleaning frequency, with special attention given to high-touch areas like elevator buttons and stair handrails

Guests will be provided a complimentary stylus to limit direct contact with interactive displays

Interactive displays will be sanitized multiple times per day

Electrostatic/disinfectant sprayers will be used in high-touch areas including, but not limited to, the High Octane Theater, racing simulators, Pit Crew Experience and Legends Room

Dozens of hand sanitizer stations have been installed strategically throughout the building

Employees are required to undergo a health assessment before starting their shift

Foot claws have been installed on all restroom doors for hands-free use

Signage throughout the facility to remind people to practice social distancing

The museum, which is operated by the Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority, will operate 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Wednesday through Monday, with Tuesdays reserved for private groups and special events.