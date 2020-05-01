NASCAR drivers ready to get back to racing following Cooper’s announcement

If there’s one thing we’ve learned about NASCAR drivers over the years, it’s despite having one of the longest seasons of any of the major sports, drivers still don’t enjoy time off from racing.

FOX 46’s Josh Sims spoke with Cup Driver Matt Dibenedetto Thursday, who explained how much of a relief it is to finally get back to racing.

“[I’m] just excited to get back to it and put on a show for everyone at home, and give the fans something exciting to watch and things like that, so we’re ready to roll,” Dibenedetto said.

Ready to roll, but things are going to look very different on race day, starting with empty stands.

“The fans make so much of the experience at the track, and all that energy, and pre-race ceremonies. All of that is what really makes it but it’s just such a tough time and everybody’s got to be safe.”

Safety is the key, for drivers and their entire teams when they enter the track, so testing everyone is going to be pivotal to keep the season in the fast lane.

“The level of safety and precaution that they are taking and following all the guidelines is almost where it seems excessive, that’s how far they are going but it’s good that they’re really to a t following every guideline, from everybody and doing a great job.”

So buckle up, because the drivers are going full throttle to get the rest of the season in meaning racing Saturday, Sunday and even mid-week.

“I’ll feel like a dirt racer, cause a lot of the dirt guys run multiple times a week and they race a ton of races a year so for us to start filling in on those races. I think will be fun.”

These drivers won’t get a chance to practice before the race in Darlington, but Dibenedetto tells FOX 46 that once you hop back in the car, it’s like riding a bike–you don’t forget how to go fast.