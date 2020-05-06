NASCAR drivers honor first responders

As NASCAR gets set to return to the track drivers and teams continue to pay homage to the first responders and those fighting on the front lines during the coronavirus pandemic.

In a tribute posted on social media Kevin Harvick, driver of the No. 4 Busch Light car, dedicated his firesuit to Dr. Josh Hughes and thanked him for his dedicated commitment to protecting those on the local community.

I dedicate my firesuit to Dr. Josh Hughes. You are one of #TheRealHeroes. Thank you for keeping our community safe and healthy!



Join me in showing love to a healthcare hero you know by making a “jersey” in their honor & sharing it using #TheRealHeroes.@NASCAR pic.twitter.com/Yg91H3JkE9 — Kevin Harvick (@KevinHarvick) May 6, 2020

“Seeing how it’s affected his daily life is both scary and in inspiring,” HArvick said on Twitter.

The 44-year-old Harvick recently signed a two-year extension with Stewart-Haas Racing. Harvick won the NASCAR Cup in 2014.

Kyle Busch paid tribute to EMT Heather Pleasant by replacing his name on the back of his fire suit with hers. “What’s more inspiring is the dedication that you have right now with everything that everyone’s going through,” the driver of the No. 18 M&M car who celebrated his birthday last week said in a Twitter post.

I proudly dedicate my firesuit to EMT Heather Pleasant. Everyone at @NASCAR and I thank u for all your hard work n dedication to keeping our community safe. You are one of #TheRealHeroes. #RowdyNation, join me n showing some love to a healthcare hero you know. pic.twitter.com/aS824MtG8b — Kyle Busch (@KyleBusch) May 6, 2020

Both drivers have been participating in eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series.

NASCAR will soon be the only game in town as it is set to return to the track in Darlington on May 17 (3:30 p.m., Fox 46). Charlotte will host the following week’s Coca Cola 600.

