CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Less than two weeks after his first NASCAR Cup Series win at Road America, 23XI Racing announced Tyler Reddick will drive for the race team in 2024.

Reddick, who currently drives the No. 8 Chevrolet for Richard Childress Racing, is in the midst of his third full season in the Cup Series. Childress has previously said Reddick was under contract with the team through 2023.

The two-time Xfinity Series Champion got his first Cup win on July 3 at Road America, outrunning Chase Elliot in the closing laps.

Reddick currently sits 14th in the overall points standings and is currently locked into the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs.

“We’re proud of the success Tyler Reddick has found at Richard Childress Racing,” RCR said in a statement. “We’re focusing on winning a championship in 2022 and 2023, although timing of this announcement could not be any worse.”

23XI is co-owned by NBA legend Michael Jordan and Cup Series veteran Denny Hamlin. The already fields two entries Cup Series entries with Bubba Wallace and 2004 series champion Kurt Busch.

Bubba Wallace joined the race team in its inaugural season in 2021. Busch signed a multi-year deal to join the team before the 2022 season.

23XII did not specify whether the race team would add a third car or if Reddick would get into Busch or Wallace’s car.