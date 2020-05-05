NASCAR Cup Series Schedule-Winners

CHARLOTTE, NC — NASCAR plans to restart its engines with a flurry of races at two historic tracks.

NASCAR is set to return May 17 with an elite Cup Series race at Darlington Raceway in South Carolina, the first of seven events in an 11-day stretch across the top three series.

There will be no practice, no qualifying and drivers will jump into their cars for the first time since March 8 and attempt to tackle “The Track Too Tough To Tame.”

“Events are going to look different than they have in the past,” said John Bobo, NASCAR vice president of racing operations.

2020 Series Schedule and Winners:

Feb. 9 — x-Busch Clash at DAYTONA (Erik Jones)

Feb. 13 — x-Bluegreen Vacations Duel 1 at DAYTONA (Joey Logano)

Feb. 13 — x-Bluegreen Vacations Duel 2 at DAYTONA (William Byron)

Feb. 16 — DAYTONA 500 (Denny Hamlin)

Feb. 23 — Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube (Joey Logano)

March 1 — Auto Club 400 (Alex Bowman)

March 8 — FanShield 500 (Joey Logano)

March 15 — Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500, Hampton, Ga. (postponed)

March 22 — Dixie Vodka 400, Homestead, Fla. (postponed)

March 29 — O’Reilly Auto Parts 500, Fort Worth, Texas (postponed)

April 5 — Food City 500, Bristol, Tenn. (postponed)

April 19 — Toyota Owners 400, Richmond, Va. (postponed)

April 26 — GEICO 500, Talladega, Ala. (postponed)

May 3 — NASCAR Cup Series Race at Dover, Dover, Del. (postponed)

May 9 — Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500, Martinsville, Va. (postponed)

May 16 — x-NASCAR Open, Concord, N.C. (postponed)

May 16 — x-NASCAR All-Star Race, Concord, N.C. (postponed)

May 17 — NASCAR Cup Series at Darlington, Darlington, S.C.

May 24 — Coca-Cola 600, Concord, N.C.

May 20 — NASCAR Cup Series at Darlington, Darlington, S.C.

May 27 — NASCAR Cup Series at Charlotte, Concord, N.C.

May 31 — Kansas 400, Kansas City, Kan.

June 7 — FireKeepers Casino 400, Brooklyn, Mich. (TBA)

June 14 — Toyota/Save Mart 350, Sonoma, Calif. (TBA)

June 21 — Chicagoland 400, Joliet, Ill. (TBA)

June 27 — Kids Free 325, Long Pond, Pa. (TBA)

June 28 — Worry-Free Weather Guarantee 350, Long Pond, Pa. (TBA)

July 5 — Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard Powered By Florida Georgia Line, Speedway, Ind. (TBA)

July 11 — Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart, Sparta, Ky. (TBA)

July 19 — Foxwoods Resort Casino 301, Loudon, N.H. (TBA)

Aug. 9 — Consumers Energy 400, Brooklyn, Mich. (TBA)

Aug. 16 — Go Bowling at The Glen, Watkins Glen, N.Y. (TBA)

Aug. 23 — Drydene 400, Dover, Del. (TBA)

Aug. 29 — Coke Zero Sugar 400, Daytona Beach, Fla. (TBA)

Sept. 6 — Southern 500, Darlington, S.C. (TBA)

Sept. 12 — Federated Auto Parts 400, Richmond, Va. (TBA)

Sept. 19 — Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race, Bristol, Tenn. (TBA)

Sept. 27 — South Point 400, Las Vegas, Nev. (TBA)

Oct. 4 — Alabama 500, Talladega, Ala. (TBA)

Oct. 11 — Bank of America ROVAL 400, Concord, N.C. (TBA)

Oct. 18 — Hollywood Casino 400, Kansas City, Kan. (TBA)

Oct. 25 — Texas 500, Fort Worth, Texas (TBA)

Nov. 1 — Xfinity 500, Martinsville, Va. (TBA)

Nov. 8 — NASCAR Cup Series Championship, Avondale, Ariz. (TBA)

x-non-points race

NASCAR has set guidelines to safely hold the events using CDC guidelines on social distancing and personal protective equipment. The entire venue will be used to maintain distancing in garage stalls and where the haulers are parked, while drivers will have to self-isolate in their motorhomes as they prepare to compete.

“Our priority right now is to try and get back racing in a safe way,” said Steve O’Donnell, chief racing development officer.

NASCAR follows the UFC as the first major sports organizations to get back to work since the coronavirus pandemic shut down U.S. sports in mid-March. The Professional Bull Riding series resumed competition last weekend and there has been some horse racing.

NASCAR’s revised schedule goes only through May and has a pair of Wednesday Cup races, fulfilling fans’ longtime plea for midweek events. The first of those races will be at Darlington, three days after the return race at the 70-year-old, egg-shaped oval.

Charlotte Motor Speedway will then host the Coca-Cola 600 on May 24 to mark 60 consecutive years the longest race on the NASCAR schedule will be held on Memorial Day weekend. The track in Concord, outside NASCAR’s home base of Charlotte, will then host a Wednesday race three days later.

There also will be lower-tier Xfinity and Truck series races at the two tracks. The North Carolina governor has said the the Charlotte races can be held as long as health conditions in the area do not deteriorate.

“This has been a proactive effort to put our motorsports industry back to work and boost the morale of sports fans around the world,” said Marcus Smith, president, and CEO of Speedway Motorsports. He said “sports fans around the world need this, a return to some sense of normalcy with live sports on TV, and NASCAR is uniquely positioned to deliver it from a competition