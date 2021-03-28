NASCAR Bristol dirt race moved to Monday over weather concerns

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – NASCAR’s historic dirt race in Bristol will have to wait another day.

The Cup Series race, the Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway, has been postponed due to inclement weather.

2,300 truckloads of red Tennessee clay were hauled in for the race.

The race will air live on Fox 46 Charlotte at 4 p.m. on Monday.

Sullivan County, which is where the race is slated to take place, was under a Flood Watch as of Noon Sunday.

The Truck Series race, which was also postponed from Saturday night, is now also tentatively scheduled for Monday at Noon.