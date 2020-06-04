NASCAR All-Star Race to return to Charlotte Motor Speedway in July

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – SEPTEMBER 29: Cars pit during the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Bank of America ROVAL 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on September 29, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images)

CONCORD, N.C. – As part of NASCAR’s release of the updated 2020 schedule, officials announced that the NASCAR All-Star Race will return to Charlotte Motor Speedway on Wednesday, July 15.

The announcement includes the return of the NASCAR All-Star Open and ARCA Menards Series General Tire 150, which will fill out the triple-header night at America’s Home for Racing.

Discussions continue with local and state health officials about options for fans to attend the event, but no decisions have been finalized at this time.

“We are thrilled to announce the return of the NASCAR All-Star Race and are hard at work to make sure the 2020 edition lives up to the tradition of being one of the most wildly entertaining and unpredictable events of the season,” said Greg Walter, executive vice president, and general manager of Charlotte Motor Speedway. “In addition, we will work hard with our state and local officials to explore what options are available, if any, to have this race enjoyed by fans in person.”

Known for some of the most iconic moments in NASCAR history, including One Hot Night, the Pass in the Grass, Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s win as a rookie and Jeff Gordon’s T-Rex car domination, this year promises, once again, to deliver an action-packed affair, NASCAR said.

The 2020 All-Star Race marks the first time in the event’s 36-year history that the $1 million, winner-take-all showdown will be contested mid-week.

The ARCA Menards Series General Tire 150 is slated for 4 p.m. on Wednesday, July 15, followed by the All-Star Open at 7 p.m. and the NASCAR All-Star Race at approximately 8:30 p.m.

All three races will be broadcast on FS1.