NASCAR All-Star Race moved from Charlotte, major changes to 2021 Cup Series schedule

NASCAR announced major changes Wednesday to its 2021 Cup Series schedule, including six road course races, a Bristol dirt race and a new venue for the All-Star Race traditionally held at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
WHO’S IN:
NASCAR’s premiere series will make stops at several new tracks including the Circuit of the America’s in Texas, Road America and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course.
WHO’S OUT:
Kentucky Speedway announced Tuesday that it would be dropped off the 2021 schedule for all three series. Chicagoland Speedway also lost its spot on the schedule. Chicagoland was dropped from the 2020 schedule due to scheduling complications caused by COVID-19.
Texas Motor Speedway and Michigan International Speedway both lost one of their scheduled points races.
NOTABLE CHANGES:
Other changes to the 2021 schedule include a Bristol dirt race during the series’ spring visit, the All-Star Race will be held at Texas Motor Speedway instead of Charlotte Motor Speedway.
Darlington Raceway and Atlanta Motor Speedway each added a second race.
The Annual Busch Clash will be run on the Daytona International Speedway road course in February.
FULL 2021 NASCAR CUP SERIES SCHEDULE:
Feb. 14 — Daytona International Speedway
Feb. 21 — Homestead-Miami Speedway
Feb. 28 — Auto Club Speedway
March 7 — Las Vegas Motor Speedway
March 14 — Phoenix Raceway
March 21 — Atlanta Motor Speedway
March 28 — Bristol Motor Speedway (Dirt)
April 4 — Easter holiday
April 10 — Martinsville Speedway
April 18 — Richmond Raceway
April 25 — Talladega Superspeedway
May 2 — Kansas Speedway
May 9 — Darlington Raceway
May 16 — Dover International Speedway
May 23 — Circuit of The Americas
May 30 — Charlotte Motor Speedway
June 6 — Sonoma Raceway
June 13 — Texas Motor Speedway, All-Star Race
June 20 — Nashville Superspeedway
June 26 — Pocono Raceway
June 27 — Pocono Raceway
July 4 — Road America
July 11 — Atlanta Motor Speedway
July 18 — New Hampshire Motor Speedway
Aug. 8 — Watkins Glen International
Aug. 15 — Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course
Aug. 22 — Michigan International Speedway
Aug. 28 — Daytona International Speedway
Sept. 5 — Darlington Raceway
Sept. 11 — Richmond Raceway
Sept. 18 — Bristol Motor Speedway
Sept. 26 — Las Vegas Motor Speedway
Oct. 3 — Talladega Superspeedway
Oct. 10 — Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval
Oct. 17 — Texas Motor Speedway
Oct. 24 — Kansas Speedway
Oct. 31 — Martinsville Speedway
Nov. 7 — Phoenix Raceway
