NASCAR All-Star Race moved from Charlotte, major changes to 2021 Cup Series schedule

The checkered flag flies on Kevin Harvick at the 2020 Bristol Night race at Bristol Motor Speedway. (photo by Mike Andrews)

NASCAR announced major changes Wednesday to its 2021 Cup Series schedule, including six road course races, a Bristol dirt race and a new venue for the All-Star Race traditionally held at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

WHO’S IN:

NASCAR’s premiere series will make stops at several new tracks including the Circuit of the America’s in Texas, Road America and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course.

WHO’S OUT:

Kentucky Speedway announced Tuesday that it would be dropped off the 2021 schedule for all three series. Chicagoland Speedway also lost its spot on the schedule. Chicagoland was dropped from the 2020 schedule due to scheduling complications caused by COVID-19.

Texas Motor Speedway and Michigan International Speedway both lost one of their scheduled points races.

NOTABLE CHANGES:

Other changes to the 2021 schedule include a Bristol dirt race during the series’ spring visit, the All-Star Race will be held at Texas Motor Speedway instead of Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Darlington Raceway and Atlanta Motor Speedway each added a second race.

The Annual Busch Clash will be run on the Daytona International Speedway road course in February.

FULL 2021 NASCAR CUP SERIES SCHEDULE:

Feb. 14 — Daytona International Speedway

Feb. 21 — Homestead-Miami Speedway

Feb. 28 — Auto Club Speedway

March 7 — Las Vegas Motor Speedway

March 14 — Phoenix Raceway

March 21 — Atlanta Motor Speedway

March 28 — Bristol Motor Speedway (Dirt)

April 4 — Easter holiday

April 10 — Martinsville Speedway

April 18 — Richmond Raceway

April 25 — Talladega Superspeedway

May 2 — Kansas Speedway

May 9 — Darlington Raceway

May 16 — Dover International Speedway

May 23 — Circuit of The Americas

May 30 — Charlotte Motor Speedway

June 6 — Sonoma Raceway

June 13 — Texas Motor Speedway, All-Star Race

June 20 — Nashville Superspeedway

June 26 — Pocono Raceway

June 27 — Pocono Raceway

July 4 — Road America

July 11 — Atlanta Motor Speedway

July 18 — New Hampshire Motor Speedway

Aug. 8 — Watkins Glen International

Aug. 15 — Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course

Aug. 22 — Michigan International Speedway

Aug. 28 — Daytona International Speedway

Sept. 5 — Darlington Raceway

Sept. 11 — Richmond Raceway

Sept. 18 — Bristol Motor Speedway

Sept. 26 — Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Oct. 3 — Talladega Superspeedway

Oct. 10 — Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval

Oct. 17 — Texas Motor Speedway

Oct. 24 — Kansas Speedway

Oct. 31 — Martinsville Speedway

Nov. 7 — Phoenix Raceway

