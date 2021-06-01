Motorsports historians hope for better preservation of original NASCAR tracks

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Nearly two dozen racetracks in North Carolina have hosted NASCAR races, but the main attraction in 2021 remains Charlotte Motor Speedway. The 2,000-acre facility just hosted more than 50,000 fans for the Coca-Cola 600.



Long before the ROVAL, drag strip and oval in Concord, came NASCAR’s first-ever Cup Series race. The race was held in Charlotte in 1949 at “Charlotte Speedway”.

Today the former track is a small plot of land along Little Rock Road, right across the street from the Charlotte-Douglas International Airport. The only trace of the racing action held there is a historical marker along the side of the road.

Newspaper archives show the price of admission at the track was $4 dollars or less.

“It was 3/4 of a mile, long straightaways, tight corners,” said NASCAR Historian, Ken Martin.

The dirt track held its final cup race in 1956 as NASCAR moved to the more favorable paved ovals.

“As the sport grew in the 50’s they were looking to become more and more legitimate with permanent facilities and that is what led to the construction of Charlotte Motor Speedway,” said Martin.

Even as construction started on the big track in Concord in 1959, local short tracks remained popular.

The Southern States Fairgrounds hosted NASCAR races prior to Charlotte Motor Speedway opening. It was located near the corner of Sugar Creek and Tyron Street in Charlotte. Today the area has been developed into a shopping center, with no history of the track left behind.

Metrolina Speedway, off I-77 in North Charlotte, hosted NASCAR drivers before they were stars.

“Ralph Earnhardt, Dale Earnhardt, Harry Gant, Tommy Houston. A lot of the local heroes raced there on a consistent basis,” said Martin.

The track closed in 1998 and is now an industrial park. The only living history is old photos.

About 30 minutes northeast another local short track named Concord speedway remained.

“Concord Motor Speedway was definitely not your typical oval. There was a lot of guys who wouldn’t come there and race because it was very unique, it was fast,” said former driver Mike Herman Jr., who is no a spotter in the NASCAR Cup Series.

While Herman Jr. raced at Concord he won 2 track championships. The facility opened in 1982 and closed in 2019. Today the land is fenced off with “no trespassing” signs.

“Now it’s gone and now I don’t ever have to see it in the state that it’s in because it’s sad,” said Herman Jr.

21st century technology is allowing the speedway to live on thanks to the crew at iRacing, a virtual online racing service with more than 100 real-life tracks and racing series.

“We have lost so many short tracks over the last decade that are on the service, so that is better than nothing,” said Herman Jr.

But the lack of any true history memorializing the 21 tracks in North Carolina that hosted NASCAR races has left motorsports historians wanting more.

“And so it would be great to setup some type statewide tour where you can go and visit those locations,” said Martin

Governor Roy Cooper seems to be on board with that idea, recently proposing a Motorsports and Moonshine Heritage Trail.



Governor Cooper has also proposed giving $10 million each to North Wilkesboro Speedway in Wilkes County and Rockingham Speedway in Richmond County. Both tracks hosted NASCAR Cup Series events within the past 30 years and have been fan favorites to bring back to the NASCAR circuit.



If approved by lawmakers it’s unclear how the speedways would use the money. Charlotte Motor Speedway would also be awarded $10 million. The North Wilkesboro Speedway property is owned by Speedway Motorsports, which has headquarters at Charlotte Motor Speedway.