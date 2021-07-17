Matt Kaulig talks team’s Xfinity Series success with Charlotte Sports Live

NASCAR
(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Owner of Kaulig Racing, Matt Kaulig joined Charlotte Sports Live on Friday to talk about the success the team is having in the Xfinity Series this NASCAR season.

A.J. Allmendinger, Justin Haley and Jeb Burton are the current three drivers, and all but Haley have locked in a playoff spot.

“We’re just trying to get better as a team every single week and trying to get faster,” Kaulig said.

He also touched on the possibility of Kyle Busch leaving the Xfinity Series after this season and the Kaulig team moving to race in the Cup Series full-time.

