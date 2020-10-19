NASCAR’s Larson reinstated after using racial slur during iRacing event

Suspended NASCAR driver Kyle Larson has been reinstated by NASCAR allowing him to return to racing as early as January 1, 2021.

In a statement released on Monday NASCAR said “Kyle Larson has fulfilled the requirements set by NASCAR, and has taken several voluntary measures, to better educate himself so that he can use his platform to help bridge the divide in our country. Larson’s indefinite suspension has been lifted. Under the terms of his reinstatement, he will be cleared to return to all NASCAR racing activities effective January 1, 2021.”

Larson was suspended from racing when he was overheard on a virtual race this summer using a racial slur.

Chip Ganassi fired Larson following the incident. Part of the 28-year-old California native’s commitments upon being reinstated include speaking engagements and training.

