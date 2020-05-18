Out of retirement, Kenseth returns to racing

Matt Kenseth recorded an impressive top-10 finish in his first race out of retirement.

Sunday was filled with new experiences for all the drivers, though, he told Fox 46 Sports Director Will Kunkel. Kenseth admits the feeling was weird prior to the race but once the race started everything was normal.

Kenseth takes over the No. 42 car after Kyle Larson was fired by Chip Ganassi Racing for using a racial slur on an iRacing event Easter evening.

HARVICK WINS DARLINGTON AS NASCAR RETURNS TO RACING

The team will be back in the car Wednesday night in Darlington one more time before the green flag drops for the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Coverage starts at 4:30 on FOX 46.

