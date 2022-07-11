(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – Ross Chastain and Denny Hamlin have had a couple of dust-ups on the track this season.
Chastain wrecked Hamlin again in Atlanta.
Is Chastain becoming the new villain of NASCAR? The Charlotte Sports Live team debates.
