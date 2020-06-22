NASCAR floods Bubba with support after noose found in driver stall

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – An outpouring of support for Bubba Wallace continued on Monday after a noose was found inside his stall in Talladega.

The Geico 500 was postponed due to weather on Sunday and picked back up on Monday (3 p.m., FOX 46) at Talladega Superspeedway. Weather was still expected to be an issue on Monday.

Team owner Richard Petty released a statement. “I’m enraged by the act of someone placing a noose in the garage stall of my race team. There is absolutely no place in our sport or our society for racism. This filthy act serves as a reminder of how far we still have to go to eradicate racial prejudice and it galvanizes my resolve to use the resources of Richard Petty Motorsports to create change. The sick person who perpetrated this act must be found, exposed, and swiftly and immediately expelled from NASCAR. I believe in my heart this despicable act is not representative of the competitors I see each day in the NASCAR garage area. I stand shoulder to shoulder with Bubba, yesterday, today, tomorrow and every day forward.”

Federal authorities on Monday confirmed they are investigating the discovery of a noose found in the Talladega Superspeedway garage stall of Bubba Wallace, NASCAR’s only Black full-time driver who successfully pushed the stock car series to ban the Confederate flag at its venues earlier this month.

