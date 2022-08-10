CHARLOTTE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – NASCAR is speeding its way towards the green flag for its new state-of-the-art production facility in Concord.

Construction is set to being later this month with a ground-breaking ceremony set for August 31st, officials announced Wednesday.

“The scope and scale of the NASCAR Productions business has fundamentally changed in recent years, with NASCAR’s live event production operation more than doubling since 2018. Developing a state-of-the-art facility that can accommodate our continued expansion was paramount,” said Brian Herbst, SVP, Media and Productions. “In this evolving sports media landscape, live event production and investing in technology that enhances the fan viewing experience has never been more important – it’s essential that our new workspace can facilitate that strategic growth.”

The 58,000-square-foot facility is being built adjacent to NASCAR’s R&D Center.

While NASCAR staffers are expected to relocate from their current Uptown offices, they say they will continue to have a presence in the Uptown Charlotte area. NASCAR has offices in eight cities across North America.

Officials expect the production center to be fully up and running by 2024.