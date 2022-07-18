CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Putting on a great race takes more than just talented drivers. Motorsports involve plenty of crew members, mechanics, technicians, and even race officials. You could say those officials’ jobs are similar to what air traffic controllers do.



Every Tuesday evening at Charlotte Motor Speedway is the Cookout Summer Shootout. Dozens of races are held in a matter of hours, featuring drivers young and old. The job of the race director is keeping an eye on every one of those drivers to make sure the race goes smoothly.

When the green flag flies at the summer shootout there is an eye in the sky that is calling the shots.

“I love sports and I love racing. Believe it or not I love the backside of it in making the event happen and seeing it all unfold,” said Race Director, Kyle McGowan.

Things happen fast at the track, but McGowen doesn’t miss a thing. He’s looking out for when the track is unsafe and a caution should be thrown. He’s also a race fan at heart.

“There are a few times where I am over in the tower cringing at what is going to happen next as they go three wide and it sticks,” said McGowen.

McGowen grew up with the familiar sights and sounds of racing.

“My dad was a flagman at a local racetrack. He traveled with some series and I said I wanna be a NASCAR official, I wanna be a race official,” said McGowan.

For right now he’s the race director for US Legend Cars International. It’s a stepping stone series to NASCAR, featuring drivers as young as 8 years old.

“It’s really cool to see all the drivers progress. Especially the ones that get to move on,” said McGowan.

For the youngest drivers in the sport, McGowen is like their little league coach. He communicates over the radio about how and where they can find speed.

“I’ve known a lot of kids since the time they were just little kids in bandolero to all the way up to pro class,” said McGowan.

The drivers in the series aren’t the only ones with big racing dreams.

“I hope in 10 years I will continue to grow in my experiences with Speedway Motorsports and reach a higher level and overseeing all the competition for Legend cars and bandolero,” said McGowan.



When McGowan is not night race director at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Tuesday evenings, you can find him working at other local racetracks across our area. Hesaid the summer months it’s normal for him to be at a track four to five days a week.