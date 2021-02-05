From 2-wheel beginnings to 4, Jamie Little to make history as first woman play-by-play motorsports announcer

DAYTONA, Fla. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – History will be made next weekend at Daytona International Speedway prior to the running of the 63rd annual Daytona 500. Jamie Little will become the first woman to serve as a play-by-play announcer of a national motorsports broadcast when the ARCA Menards Series airs on FS1, Saturday, February 13, from Daytona.



Long time NASCAR fans will recognize Jamie Little, as she has been covering the sport as a pit reporter for more than a decade.



Since the first flag-to-flag TV broadcast of a NASCAR event in 1979, a woman has never served as the lead announcer.

“It has always been on the back of my mind, but it wasn’t the right time for me to go push for it and say I wanna be the first to do it, give me a chance. I had to really make sure I was ready to try something new,” said Little.

We can confirm it’s something Jamie has been thinking about for a while. During the 2017 Daytona 500 Media Day she told FOX 46 in an interview she wanted to see a woman in the broadcast booth, but she wasn’t sure when that would happen.



So what has changed since then?

“It has just been a year of change for all sports, for all of broadcasting, for everything. I thought this was just the perfect opportunity to step up and say something,” said Little.

Her boss at FOX Sports gave the approval for her to become the lead play-by-play announcer for the ARCA Menards Series, which was recently brought under the NASCAR umbrella of sanctioned racing series.

“I was expecting maybe a couple practices next year and here I am going to do a touring series for NASCAR,” said Little.

ARCA is a feeder series for drivers trying to break into NASCAR’s top level. Jamie has plenty of experience in motorsports on the ground as a pit reporter, which involves taking notes on a handful of specific drivers before each event.



The way she will prepare for the broadcast booth changes just a bit.

“When you’re in the booth it has to be scaled down, but you have to have a nugget on every single driver in the field because you never know when someone is going to get the draft and suddenly they are leading and nobody knows who they are,” said Little.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

Plenty of fans have known who Jamie Little is long before her promotion after her years of pounding the pavement on pit road. So what’s next for her?

“You know as far as other goals, do I wanna climb the series ladder and move to the next series and see how far we can go? Of course. I wouldn’t want to do all of this work and try this new skill set not having these other goals in mind,” said Little.



Jamie will have a busy Speedweeks at Daytona ahead of her. In addition to her duties with the ARCA Menards Series, she will serve as a pit reporter for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series event at Daytona and the 63rd annual Daytona 500 (Sunday, February 14, 1 p.m. on FOX46).