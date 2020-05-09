Final eCountdown: Wilkesboro hosts final virtual NASCAR race

NASCAR’s virtual season is coming to an end this weekend.

As raceways are set to reopen next weekend, NASCAR is paying tribute to one of it’s iconic North Carolina tracks of the past.

In a blast from the past, North Wilkesboro will host Saturday’s eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series (3 p.m., Fox 46).

Many of NASCAR’s top drivers including Dale Earnhardt Jr., Kyle Busch, Clint Boyer, and Martin Truex are among those participating. Fox broadcaster and NASCAR Hall of Fame member Jeff Gordon is also expected to participate.

North Wilkesboro Speedway debuted in 1949 and held races until it was closed in 1996. It was one of NASCAR’s original tracks.

NASCAR will return to racing May 17 at Darlington (3:30 pm, Fox 46). The following weekend Charlotte Motor Speedway will host the Coca Cola 600 (6 pm, Fox 46). Both races will be held without fans in the stands and there will be no qualifying rounds.

NFL star JJ Watt will serve as a dignitary for Saturday’s final virtual race.

