FBI: No charges in NASCAR noose investigation at Talladega

The noose found hanging in Bubba Wallace’s garage stall at the NASCAR race at Talladega Superspeedway this past weekend had been there since at least last October, the FBI says.

Federal authorities say no charges are planned. Wallace is the only Black driver at NASCAR’s top level.

He successfully pushed the stock car series to ban the Confederate flag at its venues less than two weeks ago.

NASCAR released a statement.

“The FBI has completed its investigation at Talladega Superspeedway and determined that Bubba Wallace was not the target of a hate crime. The FBI report concludes, and photographic evidence confirms, that the garage door pull rope fashioned like a noose had been positioned there since as early as last fall. This was obviously well before the 43 team’s arrival and garage assignment. We appreciate the FBI’s quick and thorough investigation and are thankful to learn that this was not an intentional, racist act against Bubba. We remain steadfast in our commitment to providing a welcoming and inclusive environment for all who love racing.”

