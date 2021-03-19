Fast fingers:NASCAR drivers turn to social media for sponsorship success

GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – NASCAR drivers and teams measure success in speed, but there can’t be a fast car without a sponsor.



Not every NASCAR driver has access to multi-million dollar sponsorship deals, but that’s not stopping 20-year-old Ryan Vargas. The young driver has scored two major sponsors through his use of social media.



Vargas could be the hardest working 20-year-old in NASCAR. He races on Saturdays in the NASCAR Xfinity Series before spending time most of the week at a small desk in his bedroom, cold calling potential sponsors.

Just last month, in the second race of the year, he was still searching. So Vargas made a quick Twitter post.

“I said, hey we don’t have a sponsor this weekend for the Daytona Road Course, does anyone know anyone?” said Vargas.

NFL running back Alvin Kamara saw the post and within 20 minutes was talking directly to Ryan. Karmara’s company, The Big Squeezy Juice Bar, came on board as a sponsor.

This was not the first time Vargas has scored big on social media. Last year social media giant Tik Tok came on board as a sponsor. Vargas has nearly 200,000 followers on that social media platform.

“Having to leverage things with them and you know learn how to do this marketing stuff, it was a unique experience and it taught me a lot about how the business side of this sport works,” said Vargas.



Overall, Vargas has a very close social media following.

“When I talked to fans and I engage with them on social media it’s about being a fan with them. I am a fan of them. I am thankful they are a fan of me,” said Vargas.

Vargas uses his computer for much more than social media, he’s an avid racer on iRacing. Within the last year, he has joined a league called Monday Night Racing, where he competes against drivers like Kyle Busch and Ron Capps from the NHRA.

“I think adding Ryan was tremendous and that was one of the key parts in making Monday Night Racing successful and the social media following that he has,” said league creator and operator, Ford Martin.

The exposure is now coming full circle with real-life sponsors joining the league of NASCAR and motorsports starts.

“We’ve had people like Beef Jerky Unlimited who is our pole award they reached out to us and are friends with Ron Capps from the NHRA. Social media has played a huge part for sure,” said Martin.



Vargas continues to compete full-time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and says he is still working on some sponsorship deals for this season.



iRacing continues to play an important role in NASCAR overall. The eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series will return March 24 for 10 races. The first 5 races will air on FS1 with the second 5 races airing on one of the NBC Sports family of networks.



Dale Earnhardt Jr. has committed to racing in the season opener on March 24.