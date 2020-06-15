Family of 1st black driver to win a NASCAR premiere series race asks for trophy he won in 1963

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – “One of the greatest sports atrocities in history is the fact that Wendell Scott has never received his trophy, 57 years ago his victory in the Jacksonville 200 December 1, 1963, so we are here now to make a public plea for NASCAR to right that wrong,” Warrick Scott said.

This isn’t the first time Scott has asked NASCAR to do right by his grandfather, NASCAR Hall of Famer Wendell Scott, the first African American to win a race at NASCAR’s highest level, 57 years ago.

He was not declared the winner right away due to what they called a “scorecard error,” and he never received a trophy after later being awarded the win.

“Everyone that’s in charge of NASCAR now, this is their opportunity to right their place in history as the world has evolved,” Scott said.

Wendell Scott was a pioneer in NASCAR as the first black driver.

He made 495 starts, finishing in the top 10, 147 times with one victory, all while battling racism on and off the track.

He was inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame as a driver and owner in 2015, about 25 years after his death.

“He was one of the vanguards of the sport but he does not get the credit for what he did or how he had to operate in the Civil Rights Era and I’m talking post-civil rights, pre-civil rights and during civil rights. He doesn’t often get the credit often times I feel he deserves. He built the ultimate bridge for diversity,” Scott explained.

This week, NASCAR took a huge step toward improving their diversity by banning the Confederate flag at the request of Bubba Wallace, the current lone black NASCAR driver.

“I’m proud of Darrell, he entered the sport a young man, and what you are seeing is the evolution and the growth of a man.”

But there’s still more work to be done and Scott believes it starts with his grandfather.

“The first thing that should happen is, let’s retool and re-present Wendell Scott’s legacy within the sport. Within that, you’ll be able to empower every component of your diversity initiatives,” he said.

So once again, their request is simple, give the Scott family the formal trophy presentation Wendell never got, not just for them but for the sport as a whole.

“Now is the time to show that NASCAR is a sport for all people … not just some people, thank you.”