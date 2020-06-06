Emotional Briscoe: ‘Hardest week ever’

Chase Briscoe, the NASCAR Xfinity Series driver, recently had an emotional win after he and his wife found out they lost their unborn child.

“And you can see the tears, so much on his mind,” Fox broadcasters said during last week’s race

Emotions poured out after the toughest week of his life.

“Me and my wife found out Tuesday when I was actually in Darlington that we had a miscarriage and that was really really hard,” Briscoe told Fox 46.

The race that night was postponed due to weather so Briscoe went home to mourn with his wife.

Thursday he went back to Darlington to race knowing his mind wasn’t fully in it.

“That was tough, I didn’t know really where my head was going to be, I know it probably wasn’t going to be 100-percent in the race, but I wasn’t really sure. Once the race started it definitely wasn’t in it, at all.”

Remarkably, Briscoe took the lead with 50 laps to go.

But Xfinity Series all-time wins leader Kyle Busch didn’t make it easy.

Then something special happened in the final laps.

“It didn’t feel like I was a driver the race car, so many things in those last couple laps happened inside the car that just don’t happen. Perfect example, the last lap, when I got back around Kyle, I hit the wall and normally you hit the wall you slow down, I hit the wall and I literally gained speed.”

“Briscoe in the high line, Kyle Busch down low, back to the start finish line at Darlington. It’s Chase Briscoe who wins it! What a finish,” shouted Fox broadcasters.

“This is for my wife. This has been the hardest week I’ve ever had to deal with. God is so good man, even when I took the lead with 50 to go, I was crying inside the car. Just emotionally I wasn’t there at all. Man, there’s nothing other to say than God is good.”