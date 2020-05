CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Coca-Cola 600 is considered one of the crown jewel races in NASCAR. It’s the longest race of the year and one of the most grueling for drivers.

It’s also a weekend where NASCAR honors the veterans who paid the ultimate sacrifice protecting this country. Drivers will have the names of a fallen hero on their cars during the race.

The Coca-Cola 600 is this Sunday at 6 p.m. at Charlotte Motor Speedway and will mark the first live sporting event in the state in over two months.