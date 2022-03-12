AVONDALE, Ariz. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – David Gilliland Racing brought home an emotional victory Friday night in Avondale — only days removed from the tragic loss of their Mooresville-based hauler driver.

Steven C. Stotts, 54, was the driver who died in a crash Tuesday on a Texas interstate while driving the team’s cars and equipment to Pheonix.

16-year-old Taylor Gray took the checkered flag in his first career national ARCA Menards Series victory in the ARCA East/West’s combination race.

There was no burnout.

Instead, Gray drove a reverse victory lap. When in Victory Lane, he climbed to the roof of his car and pointed to the sky.

“I think Steven was looking over us tonight,” Gray said. “I definitely think he wanted this for us, and we wanted it for him.”