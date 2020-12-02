Daytona 500 announces COVID-19 fan seating strategy for ’21 Cup Series opener

One of NASCAR’s biggest races has announced its plans to have a limited number of fan seating during next season’s race due to the coronavirus.

The Daytona 500 says they will work with race fans who have already purchased tickets to the race. They did not give a specific number of exactly how many fans will be permitted to attend.

“The Daytona 500 is one of the greatest spectacles in all of sports, and fans from all over the world converge in Daytona Beach to be a part of motorsport’s biggest day,” said Daytona International Speedway President Chip Wile. “While we won’t be able to have a capacity crowd here in February, we are excited that we can host the DAYTONA 500 with those in attendance, as well as for the millions who will tune in live on FOX.”

All guests will be screened and will be required to wear face coverings.

The Great American Race will be run for the 63rd time and is set to take place on February 14.

