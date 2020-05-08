Darlington Raceway president: ‘Great honor and big responsibility’ to bring NASCAR racing back

Darlington Raceway will host the first live sporting event in the U.S. in over two months when the NASCAR season returns on Sunday, May 17.

Officials at the Darlington track said they’re honored to be the ones to host NASCAR’s first race since March 8, 2020.

“To be the first live sporting event in our country since the pandemic hit, it’s great honor, it’s a privilege, it’s an opportunity, but it’s a big responsibility,“ said Darlington Raceway President Kerry Tharp.

Tharp understands any set back can affect not just the rest of the NASCAR season, but all other major sports in the country.

There will be safety measures at the track for all those who enter including social distancing, health testing and screenings, protective gear and more.

Fans will not be allowed to attend the races at Darlington or Charlotte the following week.

There will be a total of severe races in 11 days between the two tracks when the season resumes. The Coca-Cola 600 will take place on May 24 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.