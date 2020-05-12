Darius Rucker to perform National Anthem before Sunday’s NASCAR race in Darlington

FILE – In this May 25, 2018 file photo, Darius Rucker performs on NBC’s Today show at Rockefeller Plaza in New York. The Country singer couldn’t quite believe it when he was surprised this week with the news that his song “Wagon Wheel” was certified eight times platinum, making it one of the top five most popular country singles ever. On Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, Rucker stopped by the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum to his items in an exhibit, but his label, Universal Music Group Nashville, surprised him with a plaque featuring eight platinum-colored records. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Darius Rucker, the three-time Grammy-Award winning country music artist from the Lowcountry, is set to perform the National Anthem before Sunday’s NASCAR race at the Darlington Raceway.

Staff with NASCAR.com first reported the news on Tuesday, saying Rucker performed the pre-race concert before the Dayton 500 in February.

Rucker is a longtime NASCAR fan and expressed excitement for the opportunity to perform leading up to the race in his home state, NASCAR.com reported.

The head of South Carolina’s tourism agency said in mid-April NASCAR would run a race at Darlington Raceway this spring, after many events were canceled or postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

A plan to hold the race was presented to Governor Henry McMaster and the AccelerateSC Tack Force panel.

The Charleston native is known for his band Hootie and the Blowfish, which reached multi-platinum status. He has also enjoyed a successful solo career with four number-one albums on the Billboard country music chart and nine number-one singles on country radio.

The race in Darlington will take place on Sunday, May 17th at 3:30 p.m.