Dale Jr. elected to NASCAR Hall of Fame

Dale Earnhardt Jr. has been elected to the 2021 class of the NASCAR Hall of Fame.

Earnhardt Jr. joins Mike Stefanik and Red Farmer to round out the class.

The vote was originally supposed to take place last month but was delayed due to complications surrounding the coronavirus pandemic. The voting was conducted virtually on June 9, and consisted of 65 panel members.

Earnhardt Jr. retired in 2017 but has continued to be a part of the sport in various capacities, including commentating.

