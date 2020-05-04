Concord mayor excited for NASCAR’s return

The mayor of Concord says last week’s announcement that NASCAR would be returning to the Charlotte Motor Speedway has provided some hope during these trying times.

“Imagine how many hours there are in a day, and that’s about how many times it changed,” Concord Mayor Will Dusch told Fox 46 about discussing plans to return NASCAR to the tracks.

The first race back since races were suspended on March 8 will be May 17 at Darlington in South Carolina. The race will be televised on Fox 46 at 3:30 p.m.

While NASCAR is set to return, there will be no practices and no qualifying. And there will be no fans in the stands.

“They’ve really been good talking to us, listening to us, doing all the things they needed to do.”

NASCAR’s schedule had been flipped upside down due to the pandemic. The revised schedule only goes through May and includes a pair of Wednesday races. The rest of the schedule will be released at a later date.

“To see the spigot turned off has been quite difficult for us.”

Fox 46 is your home for NASCAR all season long including Memorial Day weekend’s Coca-Cola 600 from Charlotte Motor Speedway May 24 (6 p.m., Fox 46).