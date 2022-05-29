CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Nearly 100,000 fans came out to watch the Coca-Cola 600 Sunday. Officials at Charlotte Motor Speedway confirmed it was the first sold-out race there since 2017.

Fans say it marked a notable shift in recent NASCAR races, which had been declining in popularity over the past five years.

“These drivers, they didn’t know what was going to happen with their careers with the pandemic. And to see a race like this and to have this kind of outcome, it’s awesome,” said NASCAR fan Ryan Bradshaw.

Other fans, like Clayton Wood, think it’s a new generation of drivers that has brought new attention to the sport.

“It was like a transition from the old talent to the new talent. Now all the new stars are coming up there, and they’re just making a show for everybody,” said Wood.

Like in previous years, thousands of fans had camped outside the track in the days leading up to Sunday’s race. Watching helicopters overhead, drinking beer at the campsites, and tailgating with family and friends made the experience feel like the races they knew years ago.

“It’s the American spirit just to come out here, hang out with your friends and family, and just live life again,” said Bradshaw.

The day was also marked by incredibly hot weather. Temperatures hit near 90 degrees. Cabarrus County EMS set up cooling tents around the Speedway to help overheated fans cool off. They say they ended up having to transport one person to the hospital for heat-related illness.