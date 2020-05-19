Charlotte Speedway ready for ‘unique’ race-week experience

All eyes will be on Charlotte Motor Speedway as they’re up next on the NASCAR schedule.

Darlington kicked the re-opening of the NASCAR season off Sunday and will host their second race Wednesday evening. Charlotte has the advantage of learning from Darlington – what worked, didn’t work, and what needs improvement, Executive VP and GM of Charlotte Motor Speedway Greg Walter told Fox 46 Sports Director Will Kunkel on Tuesday.

For the most part, things will remain the same. That’s how well Darlington went. Charlotte will improve signage for drivers on where to go and parking. They are also working the TELEVISION visual of victory lane.

Other leagues and event coordinators will be present on Sunday to see how NASCAR and Charlotte Motor Speedway is going about their business.

Wednesday’s Toyota 500 NASCAR Cup Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway was moved to a 6 p.m. start due to impending weather issues. The race will be broadcast on FS1.

It is unclear if the state of North Carolina will enter phase 2 on the governor’s stance on easing restrictions and how it will affect Sunday’s race as phase 1 is set to expire on Friday.

Governor Cooper said on Monday there will be an announcement midweek and that phase 2 would begin at 5 p.m. on Friday if all goes well.