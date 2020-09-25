Charlotte Motor Speedway to welcome limited fans when BofA ROVAL 400 returns in October

CONCORD, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper and state health officials announced a plan Tuesday that outdoor sports venues with a capacity of more than 10,000 can host events with fans up to seven percent of their capacity, beginning Oct. 2.

The news opens the door for a limited number of fans to be part of the action when NASCAR’s best return to America’s Home for Racing for the Bank of America ROVAL 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Sunday, Oct. 11, and the Drive for the Cure 250 presented by BlueCross BlueShield of North Carolina NASCAR Xfinity Series race, and IMSA WeatherTech SportsCars GT Championship Series on Saturday, Oct. 10.

“Throughout the summer, we’ve been working with local and state officials to bring fans to the Bank of America ROVAL™ 400 weekend for what promises to be one of the season’s most anticipated events,” said Charlotte Motor Speedway Executive Vice President and General Manager Greg Walter. “While we regret that we cannot accommodate every fan who would like to be part of this spectacular race weekend, we are committed to providing the best and safest experience possible for those who are able to attend.”

TICKETS

Based on the limited capacity allowed by the state, no additional tickets will be sold for the Oct. 11 Bank of America ROVAL™ 400. Remaining ticket holders will have the option to receive a 120 percent credit toward a 2021 event or a refund for the full purchase amount. Charlotte Motor Speedway ticket office staff will reach out to existing ticket holders regarding their tickets.

Tickets are still available for Saturday’s racing double-header, highlighted by the NASCAR Xfinity Series Drive for the Cure 250 presented by BlueCross BlueShield of North Carolina and the first-ever IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar GT Championship Series on the ROVAL.

Adult tickets are $50 and available by calling 800-455-FANS (3267) or online at www.charlottemotorspeedway.com. Kids 13 and under get in free.

SAFETY PROTOCOLS

State and local health officials have reviewed the speedway’s plans to bring fans to the track safely. Race weekend fan protocols will include mandatory temperature checks at entry gates, contactless ticketing, socially distanced grandstand seating, and cashless souvenir and concession purchases.

Fans and staff will also be required to wear approved face coverings at all times, except while eating and drinking. Limited grandstand seating will be in groups of up to six people properly socially distant from any other group.

Charlotte Motor Speedway’s modified race day protocols also include: social distancing in concession and bathroom lines; enhanced cleaning and sanitation in high-touch, high-traffic public areas; added hand-sanitizer stations; limited guests in suites; and infield admission for race team and operational personnel only.

