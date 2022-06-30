CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Bruton Smith is best known for helping build and create the Charlotte Motor Speedway we know today.

The racing icon died last Wednesday at age 95.

The NASCAR Hall of Fame said Smith bought his first race car when he was just 17. One year later he was promoting his first stock car race in Midland.

He crew to become a racing Titan, founding Sonic Automotive and Speedway Motorsports- then growing the brand beyond Charlotte to owning other tracks across the country.

Smith’s name is stamped on Concord too. The road named for him is a main corridor near Concord Mills.

Queen City News will be at Smith’s funeral ceremony as mourners gather Thursday afternoon.