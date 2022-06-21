CONCORD, N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – Legends put their skills to the test.

Tuesday, the Charlotte Motor Speedway hosted the first of the ‘summer shootout’ races. These races will take place every Tuesday night on the track through June and July.

What’s it all about?

Drivers from the age of eight to 65 come down to race in different divisions.

For some, it’s just a hobby.

For others, like Kyle Bush and Joey Lagona, their beginnings began here.

19-year-old Trevor Wester, a racer since 2014, currently races in the semi-pro division. He says there’s nothing like the competition at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

“I’ve raced all over the United States, every time I come back here I’m reminded that the best drivers in the world race here,” Wester said.

Wester understands how important and how incredible the opportunity to be at the speedway is.

“The competition is higher,” he said. “You’re truly seeing the best talent put on display if you’re coming out to one of these races.”