NASCAR race in Darlington will honor Charlotte doctor

A Charlotte doctor will be honored with other healthcare heroes during the return of NASCAR racing in Darlington on Sunday.

“It was quite surreal walking into the unit, every patient in ICU was on a ventilator,” said Dr. Wheeler Jervis, the ICU Medical Director at Novant Health Presbyterian hospital in Charlotte.

Dr. Jervis suited up in the Intensive Care Unit and went to war against the coronavirus, an enemy killing patients dying alone.

“The only thing that family member wants to do is to be there at that time of their last days or their struggle or just to provide some emotional support, watching them go through that was really hard, really hard.”

Dr. Jervis leads the ICU team at the hospital. Every day he risks exposing himself and his family to the deadly virus, but he says battles are being won at the hospital.

“We started having much greater success in getting people off the ventilator that it wasn’t necessarily a death sentence to be put on the ventilator as it had been reported in some of the other countries.”

Dr. Jervis is being honored as racing returns to Darlington Raceway Sunday. Martin Truex, Jr. will have Dr. Jervis’ name on the windshield of his racecar, and Dr. Jervis and 35 other doctors will be NASCAR’s honorary grand marshals.

“I was kind of shocked that they were doing this. It’s not that I haven’t felt appreciated, actually I probably feel more appreciated now than ever doing what I do. But it was just one more nice thing.”

A healthcare hero, one of many saving lives.