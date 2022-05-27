CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — It’s that time of year again… The Coca-Cola 600 is set for Sunday at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Campers from around the country have been set up outside the track all week in preparation for the race.

Severe storms were expected to roll through the area Thursday evening, but things ended up staying mostly dry. Those who have been coming to the race for years know that’s nothing new for the Coca-Cola 600. Fans say it seems almost every year, big storms occur days before the race.

“It’s kind of like a tradition. One thing about the rain, whenever it rains, it does cool it down a lot,” said camper Jim Caldwell.

NASCAR fans could be seen playing cornhole, drinking beer, and blasting music outside their RV’s Thursday night. They say they’re thankful things stayed dry, but the wet weather wouldn’t have scared them off anyway.

“Gee whiz, if we stayed home for every little thing that’s going to happen, we wouldn’t get out of bed. So, we just roll with the punches,” said camper Philip Carnes, who remembers having to hide in the campground bathhouse due to severe weather a few years ago.

Camping out before the race is all part of the experience for these die-hard NASCAR fans. They say staying in a hotel just doesn’t have the same feel.

“It’s just – it’s an adrenaline rush for me. It’s the events leading up to the race, the Coke 600. That’s the excitement,” said camper Patricia Carnes.

“Everybody here is a die-hard NASCAR fan, and they know who they like, and we can talk racing all day long,” said camper Maria Oliver.

You can watch the Coca-Cola 600 on Queen City News at 6 p.m. on Sunday.