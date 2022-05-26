CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — As NASCAR returns home this weekend for the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, work continues in front of and behind the camera to prepare fans for one of the crown jewel events on the schedule.



NASCAR Race Hub is a favorite among racing fans who watch FS1. This season the show is up 32% in viewers compared to this same time last year. The program even received a Sports Emmy nomination for Outstanding Studio Show.

The Coca-Cola 600 this weekend is just a stone’s throw away from the studio, but planning for this week’s show started weeks ago.

Just outside University City, you’ll find the FOX Sports production facility. It has more than 50,000 square feet of space available for the production of live programming. Within a 60-by-60-foot studio is where NASCAR Race Hub airs five days a week.

Our visit to the show was on Monday, less than 24 hours after the NASCAR Cup Series All-Star race in Texas.

“Monday is like out most in limbo day where not everyone knows what they are doing until we have our 10 a.m. meeting,” said Producer, John Morris.



“By Wednesday, Thursday and Friday we have already started to plan things. We know what is going on at the race prior. We know what is going to happen the next weekend so Monday is the big limbo day,” said Morris.

A team of producers help make all the content comes together, which is timed out to fit within an hour-long broadcast. The team has putting the program on the air down pat.

Since premiering in 2009, the show has become a staple among NASCAR fans and drivers who are often tapped as guest analysts.

“What I am most proud of is the relationship with the garage and the respect we have from the competitors themselves. To me that is really what makes Race Hub what it is,” said Host, Adam Alexander.

Race Hub wouldn’t be possible without a set. What you see on TV isn’t what you see in person. The studio is all virtual.

State-of-the-art technology was installed back in 2019. A green screen, or in this case a green room, makes it all come to life.

Host Adam Alexander and analyst Michael Waltrip first used the set to preview the 2019 Daytona 500 and quickly learned that change can be hard.

“Michael gets out his phone and he holds it up and he’s going to take a selfie, with the glorious Daytona in the background and you turn around and it’s all green,” said Alexander.

The “green” allows for a unique display of video and graphics, including virtual cars.

America’s Crew Chief, Larry McReynolds, has spent the past year working to make the cars look as real as possible.

“Making sure that our bodies of the Ford Mustang, Toyota Camry and Chevrolet Camaro we have virtually in the set absolutely duplicates what their car actually looks like,” said McReynolds.

On top of his hours working on the look of the virtual cars, McReynolds is an analyst for Race Hub and NASCAR Cup Series telecasts.

Much like a driver, McReynolds doesn’t’ want to slow down.

“I feel very blessed and fortunate that my hobby is racing and I get to make a living talking about racing and I love the 22 years I have been doing it, which has been over a third of my life and I hope to keep doing it as long as they’ll have me,” said McReynolds.

With this weekend’s Coca-Cola 600 considered a crown jewel event for NASCAR, Race Hub producers will put extra emphasis on the race with more analysis of what will unfold at Charlotte Motor Speedway.