Daytona 500 winner’s Mooresville go-kart complex spans nearly 1 mile

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Go-kart racers hit the track at Go Pro Motorplex in Mooresville. It’s a big day for race fans after Michael McDowell won the Daytona 500 Sunday night.

McDowell is one of the founders who came up with the idea to build the 0.7-mile, 11-turn racetrack in 2012. Dustin Murphy has worked at the track for seven years and said the track draws in beginners and professional drivers.

“Early in the week Monday through Wednesday you’re going to see the professional drivers out here practicing honing in on their skills with a little more of a casual environment for them,” Murphy said.

For NASCAR drivers like McDowell, they started their career of racing by practicing with go-karts and Murphy said that’s motivation for people just starting out.

“If you get into a cart and you get good that’s all it takes to leap yourself into a professional career as a driver,” Murphy said. “And I think it’s going to be really cool for people to see that if you come out and put in the practice like Michael does you could potentially win a Daytona 500.”

Murphy said McDowell practices at the track about four times out of the month and has personal storage on the property where he keeps his practice karts.

The track is open seven days a week for people to show off their skills and only closes for major holidays and sometimes when it snow or rains.