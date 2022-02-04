A construction milestone: NASCAR builds temporary track in a matter of weeks

LOS ANGELES (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – History will be made this weekend as NASCAR’s top drivers will race for the very first time on a temporary racetrack built inside the LA Coliseum.

The track is a quarter-mile in length because it’s essentially built on the running track around the football field where the USC Trojan football team plays.

NASCAR officials started work late last year at the venue, which first opened back in 1923. There was a fine line between creating a racetrack while not distorting the historic facility.

The Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum has never been done before. It’s the brainchild of NASCAR executives, who after months of discussions made the official race announcement on September 14, 2021.

The track inside the LA Coliseum is temporary. With just a football field to show at the time of the announcement, NASCAR created a mock-up with iRacing.

Two months later crews broke ground at the Coliseum. They laid down 130,000 square feet of plywood to protect the football field. Then came 9,200 cubic yards of sand to help raise the surface of the track.

Finally, crews topped the sane with 6,800 yards of asphalt to create the quarter-mile race track. Work wrapped in a little over a month on January 28. Work wrapped up just in time for the first of its kind event on February 6.

“I think it’s great to have an event like this to put on a good race for the fans and pride for the team to go out and try to win,” said Hendrick Motorsports driver, William Byron.

With the event at a football stadium, a pigskin analogy can be used. The race is a non-points event, similar to the NFL’s pro-bowl. Although there are no points on the line the desire to drive to the win, remains the same.

“I think there are going to be a lot of guys going to great lengths, myself included, to put myself into the show as well as in position to win the show,” said Spire Motorsports driver, Corey LaJoie.

The race could be similar to what is seen at North Carolina’s own Bowman Gray Stadium. That facility near Winston-Salem is where NASCAR tested cars for The Clash, but testing was only one car on track. Imagine more than 20 battling for the win.

“Am I ok with getting wrecked? No. Am I ok with getting moved out of the way? I’m not going to be happy about it but I am going to be ok with it if I have to do it,” said Team Penske driver, Joey Logano.



Following the event this weekend the track will be torn up and packed away, so to speak, so the USC Trojans can begin to play again later this year. It’s estimated NASCAR paid more than $1 million to make the temporary racetrack.



It should be noted that the LA Coliseum has hosted 2 Olympic games and will host a third in 2028.