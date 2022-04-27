WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The green flag is waving once again at a piece of racing history that is just about an hour away from Uptown Charlotte.

The Winston Cup Museum in Winston-Salem was closed for two years, but the checkered flag hasn’t fallen on the racing staple that is now celebrating a grand reopening.



RJ Reynolds Winston brand sponsored NASCAR’s cup series from 1971 to 2003. The brand left the series following the move towards more anti-tobacco legislation. The more than 30-year partnership is now preserved as an important piece of history, helping make NASCAR what it is today.



“I like to say that the Winston years, the 33-year involvement of RJ Reynolds, were the golden years for NASCAR,” said museum Executive Director, Colbert Seagraves.

Those pivotal moments in NASCAR history are now preserved for decades to come.

You can’t miss the museum bearing the iconic name just outside downtown Winston-Salem. The man brought in as executive director this year, knows a thing or two about Winston Cup Racing.

“My dad was Ralph Seagraves. The man who started Winston Cup. He’s the guy who met with Junior Johnson and then went to Bill France senior and stroke the deal that put Winston, RJ Reynolds and NASCAR together,” said Seagraves.

The deal itself is an exhibit in the museum fans can view, but for the past two years, no eyes laid on the vast history inside. The pandemic shut the doors and the lack of action brought on maintenance issues.

“It has been very difficult. The bills keep rolling in, there is no revenue, there is nothing coming in and so it has been a hardship,” said Seagraves.

The worst may now be behind the museum. Doors reopened to fans this month, who got a peek inside some of the most historic moments in NASCAR history.

The exhibits include the last car driven by Wendell Scott, who was the first black driver to win in NASCAR.

“He drove this car in the 1973 Winston 500. It was a horrendous crash, it ended his career and we are very lucky to have this piece of history in this museum,” said Seagraves.

Fans alive in that era are now bringing their grandchildren to the museum for a lesson about the golden years of NASCAR.

“I enjoy the little kids who come in and wanna see what’s going on. I will put them in the racecar myself and let them take pictures and stuff,” said Seagraves.

If you’ve been to the Winston Cup Museum before you may want to visit it again. Leaders at the museum have about 2 to 3 times as many cars as than can fit on the museum floor, so they often rotate the exhibits every few months.