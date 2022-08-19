CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Charlotte Motor Speedway announced more big names headlining the Bank of America ROVAL 400 NASCAR Cup Series showdown from Oct. 7-9.

Multi-platinum recording artist and reality TV superstar Bret Michaels will kick off the weekend Friday, Oct. 7.

3 Doors Down will headline a Saturday night party following the NASCAR Xfinity Series Drive for the Cure 250 on Oct. 8.

All this will be followed by rap superstar Nelly, with an infield pre-race concert ahead of the ROVAL 400 on Sunday, Oct. 9.

“What better way to welcome NASCAR fans from across the country and around the world than to Rock the ROVAL™ with a three-day showcase of A-list music acts, driver appearances, and can’t-miss fun and excitement on and off the track?” said Greg Walter, executive vice president, and general manager at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

‘Rock the Roval’ will be free with race tickets.