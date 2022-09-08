WILKES COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The revival of the North Wilkesboro Speedway is almost complete.

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series All-Star race will run at North Wilkesboro Speedway, a source in the motorsports industry confirmed to FOX8.

A news conference is scheduled for Thursday morning in Raleigh with the governor, officials from NASCAR, Speedway Motorsports, which owns the track and hall of fame Dale Earnhardt, Jr.

The date of the race could be announced during the news conference. The All-Star race is normally run in May.

The announcement is set to come just over a week after a sellout crowd of over 20,000 fans watched a late model stock race that included Earnhardt, Jr.

Earnhardt, Jr. is one of many people who have been pushing for a return to the roots of NASCAR.

The North Wilkesboro Speedway was a regular stop for the NASCAR Cup Series from 1949 until 1996 when the race dates were moved to New Hampshire and to the Texas Motor Speedway.

The governor used some pandemic relief money to help jump-start the racing industry, and this is another step in that direction.

NASCAR racing is a multi-million-dollar industry here in North Carolina, and this announcement will have a significant economic impact on the state and especially on that part of the Piedmont.