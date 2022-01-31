1-on-1 with Kyle Petty, on the NASCAR next gen car, and the Daytona 500

NASCAR

by: , Asher Queen

Posted: / Updated:

(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — NASCAR legend Kyle Petty joins Will Kunkel in studio to talk next gen’s impact on racing, and the upcoming Daytona 500.

More from CSL

📲 Download the QC News app to take Charlotte Sports Live and the latest news on the go.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Follow our Charlotte Sports Live Team on Twitter

Trending Stories