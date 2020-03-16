Skip to content
Fox 46 Charlotte
Charlotte
59°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Local News
Crime
Military
North Carolina
South Carolina
National
Politics
Unusual
Neighbors Getting Results
Investigations
World
Links
FOX 46 News App
Coronavirus
Coronavirus in North Carolina
Coronavirus in South Carolina
Track cases in the U.S.
Yes, We’re Open
Yes, We’re Hiring
Video
FOX 46 News Live
Weather
Closings
Closings Login
Forecast
Interactive Radar
FOX 46 Weather App
Traffic
Gas Prices
Sports
Carolina Panthers
Charlotte Hornets
NASCAR
Charlotte Knights
MLS
Good Day
Teachers Getting Results
Consumer
Health
Pets and Animals
Nick’s Picks
Page’s Pep Rally
Contests
About Us
Meet the FOX 46 Team
What’s On FOX
Work For Us
FCC Public File
Contact Us
Copies of Newscasts
Closed Captions
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
NASCAR
Checkered flag nears for pro drivers in virtual racing boom
Video
NASCAR pit crews get back to work along with drivers
Video
A return to racing saves NASCAR’s smallest teams from closing for good
Video
NASCAR drivers ready to get back to racing following Cooper’s announcement
Video
FOX 46 News Now: Return of racing
More NASCAR Headlines
NASCAR to return in mid-May without fans
Cooper OKs NASCAR to hold Coca-Cola 600 without fans
Report: Ryan Newman plans to return to No. 6 Ford when racing resumes
Nearby businesses want Charlotte Motor Speedway to hold Coca-Cola 600
Video
Joe Gibbs Racing using race shop to make masks
NASCAR’s Larson fired for using racial slur
Video
NASCAR’s Kyle Larson suspended without pay after using racial slur during online race
NASCAR Hall of Fame unveils online learning program for students during pandemic
Video
Dale Earnhardt Jr. announces second child
NASCAR pauses season through May 3
Auto Racing
A final wish: Renowned Charlotte surgeon to be buried in scrubs
Video
More Auto Racing Headlines
Sports
Dalton comes home to Texas as Prescott’s backup with Cowboys
Charlatan, Nadal give Bob Baffert sweep in Arkansas Derby
Secretariat wins virtual Kentucky Derby
Kansas, Missouri renew Border War with 4-game football set
AP source: Bears decline Trubisky’s 5th-year option for 2021
More Sports Headlines
Follow @WillKunkelFOX46
Follow @JoshFox46
Tweets by WillKunkelFOX46
Trending Stories
Gov. McMaster issues ‘Work or Home’ order, limiting activities
Video
National Guard helping NC residents with stockpile supplies, protection from cyber-attacks
Video
Man arrested after high-speed chase claimed he was teaching dog to drive
Generous FedEx driver goes above and beyond for terminally ill customer
Brother takes sister to daddy-daughter dance after father stands her up for second time
More Viral