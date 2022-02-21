Atrium Health opens new hospital location in Matthews

MATTHEWS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Atrium Health is opening its first hospital in the Charlotte region in more than 30 years.

The new hospital, Atrium Health Union West, located off I-485 and Stallings Road in Matthews, has a new emergency room, ICU, and surgical center.

The hospital is fully staffed, but some employees are coming to work at the new facility from other area Atrium locations, so that will leave openings at those facilities once the new hospital opens on Wednesday.

“There is an opportunity to care for a lot of different patients from a vast, I’d say, territory to actually cover,” said Seth Goldwire, the Vice President, and Facility Executive at Atrium Health Union West.

The new hospital expects to pull patients from nearby Indian Trail, Stallings, and even as far away as Uptown, Pineville, and Cabarrus.

“If this was a real estate class, I would lead off with location, location, location, so that’s something that is absolutely an advantage for where we are physically right now,” said Goldwire.

Officials say being more centrally located than the Monroe hospital will help relieve the strain on other hospitals in the Charlotte region.

“So in a lot of ways we’ll be able to take off some of the pressure our other acute care facilities are starting to see,” said Goldwire.

Queen City News reported on a patient waiting seven hours in a charlotte emergency room earlier this month for care.

We also told you how the COVID surge and decrease in staffing was so bad at Atrium Health Pineville that just weeks ago, federal workers had to come in to help.

“What we’ve been able to do is create opportunities to share teammates where it makes sense for the service liner. From a location standpoint, that was an advantage and also recruiting our primary teammates, and those are the things we leaned hard into to make sure all of our shifts were covered,” said Goldwire.

The new hospital will have more than 200 workers. They have an emergency room, a helipad, medical and surgical care, maternity and women’s care, and the largest operating rooms in the Atrium Health system.

“When you think about just taking some of the pressure off of the other facilities, we wanted to reach out to where the communities were,” said Goldwire.

Crews broke ground on the hospital right before the pandemic hit in January 2020. Some of the workers will be splitting their time between the new hospital location and the hospital in Monroe, Atrium Health Union.