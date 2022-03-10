CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Atrium Health is starting construction on a brand new radiation therapy facility that will bring two advanced radiation therapies to children and adult patients with complex tumors.

The new $69 million facility will be built on the Atrium Health midtown campus and will be the first location in the Charlotte area to offer these treatment options.

“Levine Cancer Institute is building upon the momentum we’ve already set in motion to become one of the nation’s leading cancer centers, continuously connecting patients with cutting-edge treatments, research, and all the supportive care needed alongside a cancer diagnosis,” said Dr. Derek Raghavan, president of Levine Cancer Institute.

The two new therapies being offered are proton beam therapy, a form of highly precise radiation therapy, as well as gamma knife radiosurgery, a non-invasive treatment for brain lesions.

Radiation oncologists will receive training in the new therapies while construction is being done on the facility. Atrium Health also plans to hire specialized physicists to join the staff. Gamma knife radiosurgery will be available mid-2023 with proton beam therapy being offered starting later in 2013.

The new facility will be located close to the new soon-to-be-built Wake Forest School of Medicine-Charlotte and ‘The Pearl’ innovation district.